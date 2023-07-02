BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BitNile Metaverse Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ BNMV opened at $1.15 on Friday. BitNile Metaverse has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52.

About BitNile Metaverse

BitNile Metaverse, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions businesses in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games.

