BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BitNile Metaverse Stock Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ BNMV opened at $1.15 on Friday. BitNile Metaverse has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52.
About BitNile Metaverse
