BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $13.49 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization aimed at boosting the decentralized economy. It is collectively owned and managed by its community of BIT token holders, who propose and vote on various matters. BIT tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to submit proposals and vote on issues. They also foster development and adoption of BIT-enabled products. The BitDAO Treasury, using Safe, manages the organization’s assets. The BIT token, modelled on Compound Finance’s COMP token, supports delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, with plans for on-chain governance in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.