Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00106233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00027426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.