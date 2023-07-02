Bitcoin Price Tops $30,559.96 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $593.41 billion and $9.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $30,559.96 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.20 or 0.00969239 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00158476 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018439 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,418,037 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
