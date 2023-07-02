Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0740 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and $41,425.09 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00206523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051940 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013620 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

