Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0749 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $86,960.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00170067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00051189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

