Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 55.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $294.57 or 0.00966971 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00158028 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,437,838 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

