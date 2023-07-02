Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.54 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $592.56 billion and approximately $8.54 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $30,516.71 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.04 or 0.00888155 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00155271 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018322 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,417,400 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
