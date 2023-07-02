BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $23.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 245.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,285 shares of company stock worth $2,037,651. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.