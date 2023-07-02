BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.50 and traded as low as C$7.45. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 950 shares.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of BioSyent in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.40.
BioSyent Company Profile
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
