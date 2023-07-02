BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.50 and traded as low as C$7.45. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 950 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of BioSyent in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.40.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.4285714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.