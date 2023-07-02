BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 695 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $15,922.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $961.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

