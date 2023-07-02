BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 695 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $15,922.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $961.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
