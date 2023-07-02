BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $11,202.99 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $11,202.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,350.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Todd Berard sold 337 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $7,821.77.

On Monday, May 15th, Todd Berard sold 92 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,721.32.

On Thursday, April 6th, Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,946.35.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 224,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

