Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $44.25 million and $241,206.92 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

