Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,613,000. WT Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,212,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
