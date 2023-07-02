Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,613,000. WT Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,212,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.