Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 193,008 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VFH opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

