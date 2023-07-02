Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.