Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $181.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.34. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

