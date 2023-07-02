Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

