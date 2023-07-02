Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

