Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 327,509 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.89 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.