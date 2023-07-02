Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,940 Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMF. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,128,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.