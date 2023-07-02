Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after buying an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

