Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 4.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

BAC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

