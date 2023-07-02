Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0035.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 2.0 %

BBDO stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

