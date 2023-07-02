Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Buys A$45,400.00 in Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Free Report) insider Jolanta Masojada purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,400.00 ($30,266.67).

Bailador Technology Investments Price Performance

About Bailador Technology Investments

(Free Report)

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.