AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Up 164.3% in June

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the May 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDS opened at $8.45 on Friday. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.24% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

