Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

