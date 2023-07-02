Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE AX opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

