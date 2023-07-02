Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 195,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AVGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

