Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Astec Industries worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.83 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

