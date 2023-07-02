Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,875.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

