Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.18% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,955 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

