Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,436,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,030,000 after buying an additional 2,206,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 495,942 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after buying an additional 860,803 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 652,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 59,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

