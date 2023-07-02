Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

