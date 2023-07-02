Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP opened at $3.76 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

