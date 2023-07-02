Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $62.19. 132,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

