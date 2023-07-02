Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 517,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

