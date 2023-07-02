Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,323 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 4,579,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

