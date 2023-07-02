Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $58.27

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $96.46.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

