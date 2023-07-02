Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT at $191.87

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($221.85) in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Free Report

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.