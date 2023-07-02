Analysts Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target at $20.00

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

(Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.