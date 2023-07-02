Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

