American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

