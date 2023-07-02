Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Altisource Asset Management

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

