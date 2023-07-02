Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
