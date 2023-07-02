Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target Raised to GBX 155

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

AWEVF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53. Alphawave IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

