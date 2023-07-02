Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 260,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,841. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

