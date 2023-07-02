Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 260,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,841. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.