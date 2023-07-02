Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20,065.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.