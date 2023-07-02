Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
NASDAQ ASTL remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Friday. 1,607,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $735.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $9.94.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
