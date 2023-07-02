Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLFree Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTL remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Friday. 1,607,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $735.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 383,012 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

