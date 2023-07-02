Aion Price Up 55.9% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $1.19 million and $1,173.35 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00206523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051940 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00031198 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013620 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

