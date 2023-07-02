Aion Price Up 134.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Aion has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $2,213.68 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 134.4% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00206590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031045 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012509 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

